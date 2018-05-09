Ramazan arrangements reviewed

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for providing civic facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said this while visiting different areas of the Korangi to review the civic facilities for upcoming Ramazan, said a statement on Tuesday.The Chairman directed the officials concerned to clear all encroachments from the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.He also met with the managements of the mosques and Imambargahs to discuss with them the matters of civic facilities.—APP

