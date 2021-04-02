Ramazan 2021: Most countries likely to have first Roza on April 13

International Astronomy Centre confirmed that most countries will experience their first fast on April 13.

According to the a report published in Khaleej Times, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Iran, Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, and most non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa are expected to sight the Ramazan moon on April 12.

Whereas, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, and Tunisia are expected to sight the moon that signals the start of holy month on April 11.

There is a possibility to see the crescent from some parts of the Islamic world on April 12, said the Director of the International Astronomy Centre.

For countries that will not be able to see the crescent on April 12, even with a telescope, the Holy month of Ramazan is expected to begin on Wednesday, April 14.

However, in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramazan, according to a statement from the body.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has summoned the session, the statement issued on Tuesday said, adding the meeting of zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

This would be the first Ramazan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

“The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day,” he had said.—AFP