Ramadan gives lesson of self-accountability, unity, tolerance: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulating the nation and Muslim Ummah over the start of holy month of Ramadan, has said that we should thank to Almighty Allah for being blessed with this holy month of Ramadan.

In his message here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Ramadan teaches us the lesson of self-accountability besides the blissful month provides an opportunity of unity, tolerance and deep thinking.

He said that fasting is an Islamic obligation as well as a training of self-discipline. This month also teaches of about tolerance and sacrifices. We should take maximum care of the deserving people in this month, he said adding that it is a month of blessings for all of us and provides a golden opportunity to benefit from the blessings of Almighty Allah.

The Chief Minister asked the nation to pray for peace, security and safety of all of us this month of Ramadan. The rich people take care of the deserving people around them.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has announce historic Ramadan package amounting billion of rupees for the people this year as well as every possible efforts have been made to provide relief to the masses.