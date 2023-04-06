Ramadan: Detox and antioxidant benefits | By Dr Asif Maqsood Butt

Ramadan: Detox and antioxidant benefits

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims around the world. It is a month-long period during which Muslims abstain from food, water and other physical needs from sunrise until sunset. While Ramadan is primarily a spiritual practice, it also has significant physical benefits, including detoxification and antioxidant effects.

Detoxification is the process of removing harmful toxins from the body. During Ramadan, fasting allows the body to break down stored fat which helps eliminate toxins that have built up overtime. When we fast, our body is forced to use stored energy sources, such as glucose and fat, for energy. This process leads to the breakdown of toxic substances that have been stored in the fat cells. The body can then excrete these toxins through sweat, urine and faeces.

Ramadan also has significant antioxidant effects on the body. Antioxidants are substances that protect the body from free radicals which are harmful molecules that can damage cells and contribute to diseases such as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. The act of fasting during Ramadan has been shown to increase the body’s production of antioxidants which can help prevent or slow down the damage caused by free radicals.

In addition to fasting, the food traditionally eaten during Ramadan also has detoxifying and antioxidant effects. Muslims often break their fast with dates which are rich in antioxidants, fibre and other nutrients. Dates also have natural sugars that provide energy and help to replenish the body’s glycogen stores. Other foods commonly eaten during Ramadan include fresh fruit and vegetable, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats such as olive oil.

Moreover, drinking plenty of water is also important during Ramadan. While Muslims fast during the day, they can still drink water before sunrise and after sunset. Adequate hydration is essential for flushing toxins out of the body and maintaining healthy bodily functions.

Ramadan is not only a time of spiritual reflection and devotion but also a time of physical cleansing and renewal. The act of fasting, combined with a healthy diet and hydration, can help detoxify the body and boost antioxidant levels. Muslims around the world have recognized the physical benefits of Ramadan for centuries and modern research has confirmed the detoxifying and antioxidant effects of this practice. As such, those who practice Ramadan can reap both spiritual and physical rewards during this holy month.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.