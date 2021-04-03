Ramadan 2021 to commence in Pakistan on April 14, announces Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted on Saturday that the holy month of fasting, Ramadan 2021, will start from April 14.

He said that the moon of Ramadan can be sighted “clearly” in major cities on the evening of April 13. “May the Allah Almighty bless everyone in this holy month,” he prayed.

The announcement come as the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 13 in Peshawar to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramadank.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who had replaced Mufti Munibur Rehman last year, summoned the session.

A statement issued by the committee said that the meeting of zonal and district committees will take place at their respective headquarters.

The new head of the committee, earlier this year, vowed that he will try ensure harmony in observing Ramadan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/10-ramadan-bazaars-to-be-established-in-multan/