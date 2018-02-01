Rally in US calling for freedom of IOK

Washington

Kashmiri Americans and Pakistani Americans community organized a Free Indian Occupied Kashmir rally on Thursday.

A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani Americans participated in the rally. The rally started from the Brookfield Plaza Springfield, Virginia after speeches by prominent leaders at the Brookfield Plaza.

The rally started in three groups consisting of 10-12 cabs and private vehicles bearing the Free Indian Occupied Kashmir advertisements, posters and logos on both sides.

These three groups of Free Indian Occupied Kashmir rally protested on roads, Avenues of Virginia and Washington DC including Arlington Memorial Bridge, Capitol Hill, Washington Monument, White House, Dupont Circle and Massachusetts Ave (Embassies Road) and in front of Indian Embassy at Massachusetts Ave Washington DC.

The rally continued till 1800 US time, however, cabs continued commuting in Washington DC and surrounding states.