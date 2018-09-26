Rally to promote tourism held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) on Wednesday organised 4×4 Jeep Rally from Bab-e-Khyber to Swabi to promote tourism and highlight the potential and vital importance of tourism among the public of the province and the outer world.

Over 70 jeeps of the Frontier 4×4 Club participated in the rally, which started from the historic Bab-e-Khyber in Khyber tribal district and Peshawar and reached Swabi after passing through Nowshera, Jehangira and other towns located on Grand Trunk Road.

