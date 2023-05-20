Rally to express solidarity with Armed Forces

A rally to express solidarity with the armed forces was taken out here at GPO Chowk on Saturday. The rally, led by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, was taken out from GPO Chowk and culminated at Fountain Chowk which was attended by representatives of various political parties, civil society, teachers, officials of different public departments and a large number of the general public.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak Army and they also chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces. The rally was addressed by Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Kafeel Nizami, Mushtaq Dar and Allama Ramzan Tauqeer.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that an attempt was being made to defame the Pakistan Army under an international conspiracy and a political party was being used as a tool for the purpose. They said the people have come out on the streets to express their solidarity with the Pak Army.

They said that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security, but some elements wanted to put national security at stake under the guise of politics which would not be allowed at any cast.