Rally in support of Palestinian Muslims

Rawalpindi

District Peace Committee took out a protest rally and condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and warned that the step would ignite violence in the world.

The people expressed complete solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine and assured that the entire Pakistani nation was supporting them in the hour of need.

Speakers on the occasion urged the Muslim states to take immediate steps to force the US for withdrawal of the decision .

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Trump’s announcement. They also shouted slogans against the US and Israel, and urged Muslim countries to forge unity. The rally started from Markazi Jamia Masjid and culminated at Fawara chowk.—APP