Rally in Islamabad for Kashmir cause

Staff Reporter

MUSLIM Institute organized a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday from Kalsoom Plaza to China Chowk Blue Area marking Kashmir Solidarity Day. Participants of rally carried placards and banners displaying slogans in condemnation of state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of right of the people of self determination.

Former Ambassador Ms. Fozia Nasreen, Leader of APCH Abdul Hameed Lone , Mr. Altaf Wani , Former Minister AJK Ms. Farzana Yaqoob , and PR Coordinator MUSLIM Institute Mr. Tahir Mahmood were leading the rally.