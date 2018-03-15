Rally held to promote enrollment in schools

Quetta

Government High School in Rind Ali Bazar, District Kachhi on Wednesday held a rally under enrollment campaign “every child will study, Balochistan will progress” This enrollment campaign rally was organized with cooperation of UNICEF, Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Raes Abdul Gareem Chotiai, Councilors of Municipal Committee Riaz Ali Rind and Hafeez Ullah Rind.

District Education Officer Kachi Abdul Nabi Magsi, UNICEF’S district coordinator Altaf Jamaldini, District Manager, Pakistan Reading Project District Manager Project Maqbool Baloch, Principal Government Model High School Dhadar Dawood Rind.—APP