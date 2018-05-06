Rally held in support of Pak Army

Rawalpindi

A rally here on Saturday was held by the members of civil society and anti-corruption Lawyers Forum to express solidarity with Pakistan Army .

The rally led by Chairman Civil Society member Anti-Corruption Lawyers Forum Raja Zafar Iqbal which was started from Katcheri Chowk and culminated at starting point.

The participants held banners and placards in support of the army. Raja Zafar Iqbal while speaking on the occasion said that whole nation stand with the army. He lauded Pak Army role for establishing peace in the country. He paid tributes to the services of those people who embraced Shahdat (Martyrdom) in war against terrorism.

There was interior and exterior pressure on the country, he said, adding “we are standing firmly to foil the designs of the enemies.”—APP