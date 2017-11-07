Rallies, public meetings pay tribute to Jammu martyrs

Muzaffarabad

It was public holiday and public meetings were held here to pay tribute to Jammu martyrs who were massacred by Dogra forces and Hindu extremists at Jammu Railway station, trying to move to Pakistan, on this day in 1947 on Monday throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The main function of the day was organized by Kashmir Liberation Cell, a public body, at central Press Club attended by different political activists and a large number of school students and was addressed by Minister Social welfare Mrs. Naureen Arif and others. Ms. Naureen said that the Jammu incident was the biggest massacred of the world history during which more than 200,000 Muslims were slaughtered and burnt alive when they were migrating to Pakistan by the Hindu extremists. She said their unprecedented sacrifice would be remembered till the coming generations and the freedom struggle was actually the struggle for the completion of Pakistan during which the people of Jammu and Kashmir had rendered matchless sacrifices.—KMS