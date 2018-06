Rallies in IOK in remembrance of Qazi Nisar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Ummat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir, today, took out rallies in various areas in four districts of South Kashmir in remembrance of Qazi Nisar Ahmed.

The rallies were led by leaders of Ummat-e-Islami in some of the areas including Watergam, Kokernag, Gawran, Gopalpora, Achabal, Trahpoo, Aishmuqam in Islamabad district. in Shopian rallies were taken out in Turkwangam, Wachi, Keegam areas while in Pulwama rallies were taken out in Litter, Imam Sahib, Muran, Pampora, Sangam, Tahab and in Kulgam rallies were taken out in Khudwani, yaripora, Kund Qazigund, Arwani and Churath.—KMS