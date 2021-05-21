Rallies held to observe Palestine Solidarity Day World opinion changing on Isreali

violations in favour of Palestine: Imran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Palestine Solidarity Day was observed on Friday across the country to express unity with the innocent people of Palestine facing the unabated aggression of Zionist forces in Gaza since last week of Ramazan.

The day was observed on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to support and express solidarity with the Palestinian people who are suffering from the ongoing Israeli attacks.

The protest rallies and demonstrations were held across the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan keeping in view Covid-19 SOPs to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The protest rallies also drew the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces. Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that global public opinion was changing on the Palestinian issue and there were rising voices now criticising Israeli actions, adding that a day would come when Palestinians would have their own country.

The premier said: “I am seeing a very positive development and that is the change in the global public opinion.”

In his address, the premier said that during his time spent in the West, he had never seen such criticism of the Israeli army for its atrocities against Palestinians from Western media, newspapers and politicians.

“Instead they all [thought] as if injustice was being done against Israel but this is the

first time that voices have started rising from there,” he said, adding that now Western newspapers, media and politicians were criticising Israel.

“I never thought that they would criticise Israel in America or Western countries.

“A big reason for this change in public opinion is social media.

Even if the main[stream] media stops or censors any report, social media is such a force that no one can stop news or communication,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister pointed to the example of South Africa 30 years back and how public opinion had changed against the apartheid regime.

He said it too had been supported by “major world powers” but once public opinion changed, the same world powers had pressured the South African regime to give equal rights to Africans and Asians.

“I am seeing similar signs of a change in the world’s public opinion and these big countries who had been supporting Israel up till now will exert full pressure to give Palestinians their full rights.