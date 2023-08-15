Rallies were held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, today.

A rally under the title of “Interpretation of Dream ” was organized by Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, which was attended by a large number of citizens.

The participants raised vociferous slogans in favor of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali.

The participants of the rally carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanted “Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilah Illallah “, “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan”, “Dil Dil Hai Kashmir Jaan Jaan Pakistan” and “We are Pakistanis” …”Pakistan is ours”.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have great love and devotion for Pakistan. They prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and said, the day is not far when India’s military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir will end and the Kashmiri people will decide their political future of their free will.

Pasban Vice Chairman Osman Ali Hashim, President of Human Rights Movement Azad Kashmir Bilal Ahmed, among others, were present at the rally.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Jhelum Valley also took out a rally on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. A huge number of students participated in the rally.

The atmosphere of Jhelum Valley echoed with loud slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad, Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan, Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan and Hum Pakistani Hai Pakistan Hamara Hai”.

It was attended by the Chairman Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Riaz Ahmed Awan, Chief Organizer of Muslim League-N Constituency Four Ijaz Mughal, PYO Leader Mohsin Munir Awan, Former Candidate District Councilor Shiraz Paracha, Refugee Leader Raja Arif Khan, Ijaz Qureshi, Chief Organizer Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Naseer Mir, Students Wing officials Vice Chairman Munir Ahmad Kunshi, General Secretary Zubair Durrani, Chief Organizer Faizullah Durrani, President Universities and Colleges Zubair Shah, Media Advisor Arshad Awan, Social Media Advisor Imtiaz Awan, General Secretary Universities and Colleges.

Speaking at the event, speakers said that the Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan as a day of thanksgiving. —KMS