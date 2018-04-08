Rallies banned on Mall Road

Observer Report

Lahore

Due to possible threat of terrorism all important buildings and installations situated at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam including Punjab Assembly, Governor’s House, Lahore High Court, 90- Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and State Bank of Pakistan, every kind of processions, meetings, strikes, sit-ins and rallies etc have been banned immediately under Section 144. According to notification issued by Punjab Home Department, the Mall Road from Mian Mir Bridge to Chowk Istanbul has been declared red zone. Now, any kind of processions, meetings, strikes or sit-ins is prohibited on Mall Road under Section 144 which will be implemented for next six months and case will be registered in all conditions against the violators.