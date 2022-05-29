Ralf Rangnick has decided not to take up his consultancy role at Manchester United and instead focus on his duties as the coach of the Austria national team.

He announced his decision during a news conference as his Manchester United tenure came to an end after six months.

Rangnick, who took the role on an interim basis and has now been replaced by Erik ten Hag, had an agreement to work as a consultant for two years and confirmed last month he would remain at the club despite his appointment as Austria manager.

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,” United said in a statement.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not, therefore, be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

United did not have the greatest turnaround under Rangnick finishing sixth in the Premier League under their interim manager with their worst point haul ever in the competition.

Incoming boss Ten Hag was refused to be drawn on Rangnick’s position with the club when asked during his unveiling if he would welcome the 63-year-old’s consultancy role next season.

“That’s on the club,” Ten Hag said earlier this week.

Rangnick’s Austria kick off their Nations League campaign on June 3 against Croatia before taking on Denmark and France.