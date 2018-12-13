Rakshaw Service for waste collection started

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurated Rakshaw Service for collection and dumping of solid waste from Peshawar and its adjacent areas. He formally handed over new machinery and vehicles costing Rs. 80.5 million to WSSP. The new fleet of vehicles included 20 rakshaw dumpers, 18-containers, 4 water bowser, 2 Armorel Truck, one excavator and 4-Tractor Shewals.

The Chief Minister said that his government was putting the provincial institutions on modern lines in order to address the problems of the people and also to facilitate them in efficient way. He revealed that this new system of solid waste management would soon be introduced at all divisional levels.

The inaugural ceremony of handing over new fleet of machinery to WSSP held at Hinopak Ring road Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Local Government Shehram Khan Tarakai, MNA Shaukat Ali, MPA Asif Khan, District Nazim Arbab Asim, Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah and high ups of WSSP and other relevant departments attended the ceremony. While talking to media on this occasion, the CM said that PTI government has converted its slogan of change into reality through sustained and dedicated efforts.

Inclusion of new fleet in the solid waste management system would further improve and strengthen the cleanliness in the City. He said that the provincial government had followed the clean and green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in its real sense. The government has taken the step of introducing this new fleet in the waste management system to remove all difficulties of the people of Peshawar and to provide a safe and better environment as a whole.

The Chief Minister hoped that WSSP will go all out in order to facilitate the citizen’s up-to maximum level. He also assured that his government would leave no stone unturned to make Peshawar a city of flower. The government has allocated Rs. 300 million in budget for WSSP so that WSSP should be upgraded on modern lines further. He said for the first time the people of this Province twicely gave opportunity to PTI for making the government in this province which became a history of this province, now it is the responsibility of this government to deliver.

Share on: WhatsApp