Rajwana stresses promotion of positivity

Staff Reporter

There is a need to promote positivity and curtail the negativity to create islands of hopes in the sea of disappointment. Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Governor the Punjab and Chancellor ITU said while addressing the first convocation ceremony of Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab, Pakistan’s first focused Research University on the graduation of its first batch of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science students here Sunday.

Governor Rajwana said that efforts were required to provide social justice to the under privileged common man to further promote the ongoing increasing corporate social services for the needy to keep the flag upward and to strive hard for the country. The day of achievement for ITU students demanded to serve the nation as the future of Pakistan was in the hands of youth, he added.

He further stated that all political parties were committed for the development of Pakistan and all leaders were patriot as we all were proud to have similar Pakistani identity.

In his convocation speech the founding Vice Chancellor of ITU Dr. Uar Saif congratulated the successful candidates and said that we felt a lot of pride in the release of our product in the shape of first batch of MS Computer Science, BS Computer Science and BS Electrical Engineering.

Acknowledging the untiring services of the faculty members and Registrar Zaheer Sarwar he said their services would be remembered by the students for the decades to come, he said.

He added that the main purpose of ITU, driven by a culture of research and entrepreneurship, was to advance innovation and research in the areas ofscience, technology and engineering. Presenting the University report he said that ITU faculty members have won Rs. 700 million in competitive research grants, published 465 papers in top journals and conferences and made technology that solved local problems in Pakistan.

He added that ITU has become one of the first Universities in the World to enter into a formal partnership with EdX (MIT and Harvard University online course platform) to introduce online learning of two masters programs in Development Studies and Data Sciences. With a special focus on entrepreneurship, ITU and PITB jointly established Startup incubator, “Plan9” has graduated over 160 startups and have bootstrap a culture of tech startups in Pakistan, he stated.

The Chancellor presented Degrees and authorized to wear the robes ordained as the insignia of the degree to the successful students of 139 successful students of MS Computer Science (Batch: 2012-2014, 2013-15, 2014-16 and 2015-17), BS Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Batch 2013-17 while Gold medals were presented to Amna Batool MSCS, Hafiz Ahmed Awais MSCS, Anam Akram MSCS, Usama Bin Shakeel MSCS, Hafiz Hashim Imtiaz BSEE and Ammar Ahmed BSCS received Arfa Karim Randhawa Award.

Prof. Adil Najam from Boston University received ITU’s first honorary doctorate for his contributions in science, climate change and sustainable development while Prof. Nergis Mavalvala from MIT received the first international technology award titled, “Lahore Technology Award” institutionalized by the Syndicate of ITU on her discovery of gravitational waves. Syed Ali Gillani Provinicial Minister for Higher Education, American Consulate Lahore, Parents of Arfa Karim Randhawa, Mr. Nizamuddin Chairman HEC Punjab and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.—NNI