Rajwana stresses collective efforts for progress of country

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiqu Rajwana on Monday stressed the need of collective efforts to the progress and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a 50-member delegation of PML-N Lawyers Forum of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) headed by Daulat Khan, who called on him here at governor House.

The Punjab governor said that lawyers’ community had always played eminent role in the supremacy of law, helping in dispensation of justice, stabilizing democratic institutions and promoting the democratic values. Lawyers are such a community having a distinctive respect in every nook and corner of Pakistan, he added.

Rafique Rajwana also called for giving an end to ‘strike culture’, adding that lawyers would have to fulfill their professional responsibilities by help redressing the grievances of the litigants.

Having associated with legal profession, he said that he was well aware of the problems faced by the lawyers fraternity, asserting that government was putting in place every effort to not only resolve their issues but also enhance their professional capabilities.

On this occasion, KPK lawyers invited the Punjab Governor to visit District Mardan Bar, which the latter accepted.