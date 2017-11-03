Rajwana seeks students role in country development

Our Correspondent

Wah Cantt

Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Governor of the Punjab and Chancellor University of Wah was the chief guest on this occasion. A total of 350 graduates were awarded under-graduate and graduate degrees in the disciplines of Engineering, Basic Sciences, Computer Sciences, Management Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities. 35 high achievers were awarded medals and distinguished student’s award in their respective faculties. A large number of parents of graduating students and community representatives attended the convocation ceremony.

Governor of the Punjab congratulated the graduating students in general and the award winners in particular. He also appreciated the efforts of the University in striving towards bringing positive shift in the society coupled with the changes that innovation brings. Governor Punjab stressed upon the students to play their role for the progress of the country. Later Governor Punjab called on POF Chairman Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, HI(M) in his office and discussed matters of mutual interest with him.

Vice Chancellor University of Wah, Prof Khaliq ur Rehman Shad SI(M), highlighted the salient achievements of the University since its inception. He apprised the gathering about the increasing intake and infrastructure up-gradations and enhancements. He also highlighted that the University of Wah is committed to value based integrated educational philosophy and aims to develop socially responsible generation of professionals, researchers and leaders for the nation.

The Vice Chancellor thanked the Chief Guest and guests for their presence at the Convocation. The Chief Guest and the Vice Chancellor also extended their felicitations to the graduates and their parents and wished them good luck for future.