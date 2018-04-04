Rajwana for strengthening federation

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that all the federating units should strengthen the federation collectively for composite development in the country. When the federation will be strengthened, the people will be prosperous and happy.

He said that nation is proud over the sacrifices of the people of Swat, Lower Deer and other areas of the KPK for helping to restore peace in the country. These people have sacrificed their today for securing the future of the country. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists belonging to District Press Club Taimer Garh Lower Deer at Governor’s House, here today. The journalists’ delegation was headed by President Press Club Ismail Anjum.

At the outset, the Governor Punjab maintained that people had to relocate to other areas during the operation against terrorists and due to collective efforts and sacrifices of people as well as the armed forces of Pakistan, peace has been restored and joys of life are coming back.

Governor Punjab said that exchange of delegations help to learn from the experiences of each other and added that Punjab has always extended every possible cooperation to other provinces and it has also worked shoulder to shoulder for development of other areas in the country.

He said that journalists are the reflection of the society who have played a positive role in the society through the power of their pen. He said that government has always appreciated the positive criticism for journalists and has rectified itself in the light of it.

He said that real change does not occur through hollow slogans, it rather is managed through practical work. The spate of development work in every nook and corner of the province fully depicts this vision of the Punjab government, he added.