Rajouri to observe strike on Aug 30

Srinagar

The Rajouri district would observe complete shutdown on August 30 in support of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

An All Party Coordination Committee meeting was held in Talab Wali Masjid of Rajouri town today. In the meeting, the participants discussed the threats to Article 35A.

The meeting was chaired by Moulana Mohammad Farooq Naimi and attended by other clerics and leaders from different parties and social activists.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Moulana Naimi said the shutdown would be observed in Rajouri district on August 30 against any attempt to tinker with Article 35A.

He said protest rallies would be taken out from different mosques in Rajouri district on August 31.

“We will march up to Gujjar Mandi chowk where a joint protest will be held in support of Article 35A,” Naimi said.—RK

