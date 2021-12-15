Rajnath’s provocative statement

DISTORTING facts, misrepresenting history and propaganda is the hallmark of current leadership in India. Obsessed with Pakistan, they are unfortunately doing this repeatedly without any shame.

In the latest outburst, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that that 1971 war was a reminder that India’s partition on religious lines was a historic mistake and that Pakistan has ever since continued to engage in a proxy war against India.

Going ahead with his venomous remarks, he said Pakistan wants to break India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities.

Strongly condemning Rajnath’s unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative remarks, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the timing of provocative rhetoric is not surprising as BJP-RSS combine was desperate to win elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, typically inciting hyper nationalism and seeking to advance the extremist Hindutva agenda.

It is not the first time that the BJP leaders have attacked the two-nation theory but what is happening with Muslims and other minorities in India and the way they are being persecuted and not being allowed to perform their religious rituals has proven true that our visionary founding leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was true in his thinking and approach.

It was after rendering immense sacrifices that the Muslims of the sub-continent achieved their separate homeland and the very statement of Rajnath once again clearly depicts that they have never accepted Pakistan.

Then it is not us but India that broke Pakistan. During a visit to Bangladesh back in 2015, Indian PM Narendra Modi himself admitted his country’s role in the creation of Bangladesh.

Since then India has never missed any opportunity to further dent and destabilize Pakistan. The very statement of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav is also on record who admitted fomenting terrorism both in Balochistan and Karachi.

Pakistan has always desired to have peaceful and cordial relations with India but the latter has never reciprocated rather it has always tried to destabilize Pakistan through proxies.

It stands proven that India is spoiler of peace in this region and it will be better for the world community to better rein it in before it is too late.

The BJP leadership should be tried for war crimes over their terrorist acts in India-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.