Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic number is a treat for the ears

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic number “Nazar Na Lag Jaye” from upcoming horror comedy Stree is a good addition to your romantic songs playlist. Composed by composer duo Sachin-Jigar and sung by Ash King, the video of the song has Shraddha and Rajkummar sharing some sweet little nothings. In the opening of the song, when Rajkummar asks Shraddha for her mobile number, she tells him to just think about her whenever he wishes to talk to her. Their conversation again hints at Shraddha playing the ghost called Stree in the movie.

Set in the small town Chanderi, the song has the two leads strolling through a fair. Rajkummar bears that innocence of a first-time lover and the happiness of being loved is much visible in Shraddha’s vibrant smile. Lyricist Vayu has done a decent job in bringing out the sweetness of first love in the song.

