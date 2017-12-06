Raja Zafarul Haq demands Muslim countries meeting to discuss Trump’s decision

ISLAMABAD : Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq on Wednesday called for a conference of Muslim nations to discuss US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

A day earlier, Trump had informed Arab leaders of the decision, which breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling further unrest in the Middle East.

Washington’s endorsement of Israel’s claim to all of Jerusalem as its capital would reverse a long-standing policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations with the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, home to sites holy to Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

In a statement issued today, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq Haq raised concerns regarding Trump’s decision, which, he noted, has disappointed Muslim countries across the world.

“The hope for peace and justice has been squashed with Trump’s announcement.”

Senator Haq noted that Trump’s move will increase tension in the Middle East and its repercussions will be felt beyond the region.

The senator demanded that an emergency session of the Muslim countries be convened ? similar to the emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called by Jordan ? to discuss Trump’s new policy.

