Raja Zafarul Haq body report submitted to IHC

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Federal government on Tuesday submitted the Raja Zafarul Haq committee report before Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the court hinted it would summon Prime Minister in person if the report was not submitted by 1.00 p.m.

The IHC strict warning worked and the report was submitted within the given time. The IHC bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was hearing petitions against Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Faizabad Dharna (sit-in) held in Nov last year and a petition by Maulana Allah Wasaya against the amendment in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Election Act 2017. The IHC bench here Tuesday separated the two cases observing that Supreme Court of Pakistan was already hearing a suo moto case against dharna. The petition regarding amendment in the Election Act will be heard on day-to-day basis, the court made it clear.

Earlier when the hearing started in the morning, the bench inquired of a Deputy Attorney General (DAG) representing federal government that where the report of Raja Zafarul Haq committee was. On this DAG sought one day time that court refused to grant. Justice Siddiqui observed that if the report was not submitted till 1:00pm, the court would be constrained to summon the Prime Minister and would also issue contempt of court notices to the Interior and Law Ministers.

At this DAG said that the prime minister had no concern with this report. The judge however said that how he had no concern with the report as he was chief executive of the country.

There can be no compromise on the issue of Khatme-e-Nabuwwat. You should realize the sensitivity of this issue instead of playing games with the court, the court observed.

The DAG on this said that due to some miscommunication, the report could not be submitted and he sought for one day time. The IHC bench however remarked that it was a lame excuse and the DAG was giving misstatements again and again.

At the given time, however the report was submitted in a sealed envelope. Justice Siddiqui said that the report would remain sealed till further order of the court. The IHC bench directed petitioner’s counsel to argue in this matter on daily basis.