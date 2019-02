Islamabad

Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz on Tuesday publically opposed nomination of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“PTI members are already included in the PAC and they are committed to perform with dedication. They will not allow Shehbaz Sharif to do anything against the rules,” Riaz said. He added the committee was dedicated to work for the betterment of the country.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp