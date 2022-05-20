Raja Riaz appointed opposition leader in NA

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker has sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Earlier, Moonis Elahi withdrew his candidature as the opposition leader, paving way for a one-on-one contest between Ghous Bakhsh Mahar and Raja Riaz.