Raja Pervez Ashraf meets road accident

ISLAMABAD – Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday met a road accident wherein his car and his squad vehicles collided with one another. Fortunately, all the peoples on board remained unhurt but vehicles were badly damaged.

The official Twitter account of the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf has confirmed that Speaker on Thursday narrowly escaped a road accident.

According to the information on the Twitter account of the National Assembly, the accident happened on Mandra Chakwal Road when Mr. Raja was on his way back to Islamabad.

The accident took place on Mandira Road when a cow all of sudden came in front of the speaker’s car. While rescuing the cow, the Speaker’s car and the squad cars collided.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and his staff were safe in the accident.