Raja Pervaiz, Babar Awan directed to submit surety bonds in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD : Considering the delay in the proceeding of a NAB reference related to Nandipur Power Project, an accountability court directed respondents Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan to submit surety bonds.

An accountability court of Islamabad took up the hearing of graft reference against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and former senator Babar Awan in Nandipur project filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accused Pervaiz Asharaf and Babar Awan appeared in the courtroom during the first hearing of the case, accountability judge Arshad Malik ordered both respondents to submit their surety bonds.

PPP leader Pervaiz Asharf was specifically instructed to submit Rs 0.2 million surety bond.

Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan are among the seven accused who have been nominated in the case.

The hearing was later adjourned until October 2.

As per the documents, two former federal ministers, Naveed Qamar and Khawaja Asif, have become the witness against PTI leader Babar Awan. A total of 35 witnesses will testify, including three NAB investigation officers, in the Nandipur Power project reference.

The delay in the power project incurred loss of Rs 27 billion to the national exchequer.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 4, Babar Awan resigned as Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs owing to the charges filed against him in Nandipur Power Project reference.

The PTI leader also posted a snap of his handwritten resignation, in which he stated that he resigns from his post in compliance with pledge made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and to prove that NAB’s allegations against him are false.

Share on: WhatsApp