Raja lauds Punjab police, prosecution in motorway case

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while commenting on the court verdict in the motorway case, said that the manner in which the Punjab Police and the prosecution have pursued the case has restored the confidence of the people in government institutions.

If the perpetrators were punished sooner, heinous crimes would be discouraged.

He said that the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had fulfilled his promise to provide prompt justice to the affected family.

Raja Basharat further said that this case was a challenge for the Punjab Police as a result of which the concerned officers including the IG have performed well and the manner in which the Punjab Police has handled this high profile with professionalism is commendable.

He said that this decision had strengthened the principle of supremacy of law and justice besides the victim’s family was provided with full support by the government.