ISLAMABAD : President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon as new Governor of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The President Secretariat on Wednesday issued the notification of appointment of Raja Jalal Maqpoon as Governor GB.

Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan will administer oath from him at a ceremony to be held during the current week.

Raja Jalal Maqpoon has served as President PTI Gilgit Baltistan and he will be the 6th Governor of Gilgit Baltistan.

