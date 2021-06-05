‘Raiwind’s prime minister’ sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is not one Pakistan, but two.

One for the Prime Minister from Raiwind who despite a conviction was allowed to live abroad and other for the President from Nawabshah who is still living in the country and refuses to go abroad for medical treatment despite pleading of his children.

He said that there is one Pakistan for the leader of opposition from Raiwind and other for the leader of opposition from Sukkur who has been thrown from pillar to post just to get bail for over two years. He said that it is flabbergasting for him and he is still looking for an answer.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Zardari House Islamabad on Friday.

Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Senator Palwasha Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion Chairman PPP said that the Prime Minister is again singing the tune of mafia and corruption.

Now the selected PM says that if he gets the next tenure, there will be accountability, which is a joke. Khan Sahib had said that he wants Pakistan to be one.

However, there is a double system here which he is benefitting from. This is political revenge and political engineering by this government.

It is not a just system. I ask the Prime Minister where the accountability is and where is the justice? If the Prime Minister’s friends are accused, they do not go to jail.

If the Prime Minister himself is accused, nothing happens. If the Prime Minister’s sister is accused, nothing happens.

He said that now the people will hold them accountable. The people are suffering due to this failed government.

The parents, who cannot help their children from being deprived of education, cannot provide bread and water due to this selected government; will not spare the prime minister. The PPP believes in the people and the parliament.

If the opposition parties do not have the power to overthrow this government, then there will be elections and then the people will grab their members by the necks. The focus of the entire nation is on the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister or his ministers have nothing to do with the common man. The government of Pakistan is not aware of the plight of the common man in every field.

The prime minister says the hard times are over, but that is only the case for his ATM machines.

On the other hand, the days of the common man are getting worse than before and the Prime Minister claims that the economy is growing.

Inflation in Pakistan is higher than in all of South Asia, but he says the economy is growing.

The people do not have two meals a day; the common man does not even have money for medicine and education.

I wish the Prime Minister knew what the problems of the people are. If the economy is growing then why are you begging in the world and why do you not kick the IMF out, he asked.

When the prime minister says the GDP is increasing then why beg from Islamic countries, Chairman PPP asked.

When your economy is improving, then you will increase the salaries of government employees by 100 percent, pensioners by 150 percent and salaries of soldiers by 175 percent.