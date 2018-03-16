Raiwind blast gruesome conspiracy, coward act of enemy: Shahbaz

PAF Chief pays farewell call on CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that blast near police Choki in Raiwind is a gruesome conspiracy and coward act of the defeated enemy.

He said that everyone was saddened over the loss of precious human lives in this tragic incident and the nation fully shared sorrow and grief of the bereaved families. All sympathies of the Punjab government were with them, he added.

He said:” The martyred police officials who have set a high example of dutifulness are our heroes”.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had rendered great services in war against terrorism and these sacrifices were unique in the history of the nations. He said that terrorists were menace of the land and their complete annihilation was our mission. The government would go to every extent to overcome this wicked play of fire and blood in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The government would make Pakistan a citadel of peace by completely eliminating menace of terrorism, concluded the chief minister. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell call on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force, came under discussion. Shahbaz Sharif paid tributes to the services of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for air defence of the country and expertise in professional skills pertaining to the PAF. Shahbaz Sharif also expressed the best wishes for the PAF Chief and said that he had performed the best services for the nation and the country.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has performed his duties diligently to enhance the organizational capabilities of the PAF and his services would be remembered for a long time, said added. The chief minister said the PAF was one of the best air force in the world and its officers and Jawans had rendered invaluable sacrifices for maintaining peace in the country and written a new history in war against terrorism. “The nation feels proud over bravery and valour of the Pakistan Air Force,” concluded the chief minister.