Raise the confidence

Business houses have miles to go and find ways to achieve their goals in the long run. In fact the business houses are in dire need of more consumption. The customers are the backbone to spurring the consumption level. It is only through attractive and discounted rates that manufacturers can woo the consumers in larger numbers. The higher the takers [consumers] for products or goods, the greater will be the demand. In the process, the high demand will result in larger benefits across the board. Also the hesitation of some sections of industry in endorsing the idea of price cut is not understandable.

The insistence on reviving the domestic economy to compensate for the global economic meltdown is very important and this can be achievable. There is no use weeping over spilt milk. The business houses should show a bit of courage while dealing with the economic blues. Unhurt by the economic shocks, there are companies in the corporate sector that are working 24/7. And they are fully engaged in activities of expanding their operations and developing the field of Research and Development [R&D]. Such competitive and cut-throat activities even amid the global economic crisis are positive signs and worthy of emulation by the other players in the corporate sector.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

