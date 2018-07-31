Raisani, Langove get bail in ‘mega corruption case’

Quetta

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday approved the bail pleas of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani and former finance adviser to chief minister Balochistan Mir Khalid Langove on Rs5 million surety bonds each in mega corruption scandal case.

In May 2016, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Raisani’s office and formally placed him under arrest. They also raided his residence and seized Rs730 million in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs40 million. Further investigations revealed that the finance secretary also possessed valuable illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. Several others, including Langove, were also arrested by NAB in what came to be known as the ‘mega corruption scandal’.

According to information received from sources, the NAB, on July 11, recovered assets worth Rs1.3 billion from Raisan who obtained through corrupt practices. The same day, Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal handed over the documents and keys recovered from Raisani to interim Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri during a ceremony held at the bureau’s provincial headquarters.

During the ceremony, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that assets worth Rs650 million were recovered during a raid from Raisani’s home.—INP

