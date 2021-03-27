RainTree Rolla Hotel – An impressive place for stay in Dubai

Either on business trip or leisure tour in Dubai, one of world-class tourism and magnificent tailored destinations, visitors’ major concern is about their luxury and affordable stay there.

RainTree Rolla Hotel, a place located in historic district Bur Dubai, just fills the bill for the travellers.

This casual hotel is 5 km from Dubai Maritime City, a 14-minute walk from the Dubai Museum and a 10-minute walk from the Al Fahidi Metro Station.



It provides the full furnished rooms that include free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and DVD players, plus panoramic city views at attractive AED 1,999 monthly offer.

Besides offering free parking, the swanky hotel’s other amenities include a restaurant, an outdoor pool and a pool bar, plus a spa and a fitness center.

There’s also a lounge, a sports bar and a cafe, as well as a terrace and a garden.