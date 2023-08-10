LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, providing some relief to the heat-stricken people.

In Lahore, the rains disturbed routine life as the rainwater inundated roads, portions of roads and roadsides in different localities.

Inundated rainwater added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Massive traffic jams were witnessed in different localities of the provincial metropolis.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 24 degree Celsius. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 88 per cent.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 71, Paniwala Talab 49, Lakshmi Chowk 46, Upper Mall 38, Tajpura 15, Gulberg 09, Farrukhabad 06, Iqbal Town 05, Qurtaba Chowk 04, Samanabad and City 02), Islamabad (City 45, Saidpur 36, Golra 20), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 08), Gujrat, Narowal 04, Murree03, Sialkot Airport 01.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Shakargarh, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains has been predicted for Lahore till Sunday. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 22-25C.