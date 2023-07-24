KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including Karachi received significant rains on Monday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and electricity breakdown.

Rainfall of varying intensities, however, provided relief to the heat-stricken people by maintaining temperature to a comfortable level.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the province including the port city during the next couple of days.

Scattered rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Padidan 117, Rohri 68, Sukkur 64, Karachi (Surjani Town 60, Gulshan-e- Maymar 33, North Karachi, Saadi Town 23, Orangi Town 16, University Road 15, Gulshan -e- Hadeed 13, Nazimabad 12, Jinnah Terminal 08, MOS 07, Korangi 04, Faisal Base, Masroor Base and DHA Phase 03 each, Keamari and Saddar 02 each) Dadu 49, Larkana 47, Hyderabad 46, Mohenjodaro 33, Mirpur Khas 28, Tando Jam 27, Mithi 20, Chhor 15, Badin and Jacobabad 14 each, Sakrand 13, Thatta 10, Khairpur 08 and Nawabshah 02.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Khairpur, Thatta and Badin during Monday night.

Heavy rains may cause water logging in low lying areas of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana during the period.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Khairpur, Thatta and Badin.

Heavy rains may cause water logging in low lying areas of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana during the period.