Flash floods and landslides were witnessed across many districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as heavy rains lashed the territory.

Officials said all districts of IIOJK received widespread rains with many districts witnessing mudslides, flash floods, and landslides. There were reports of flash floods in Faqir Gujri area in the Srinagar outskirts.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ladakh, causing debris to flow into the main market area and throwing life out of gear, but there are no reports of any loss of life, officials said.

The cloudburst hit the Gangles area late Friday night and left several parts of Leh town inundated, they said, adding the debris entered many buildings in the low-lying areas, causing some damage to them.

They said some shops were damaged in the Gangles area and there was a lot of debris in the Chokhang Vihara area.—KMS