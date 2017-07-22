More rains in next 3 days

Islamabad

The Met Office here Friday said strong monsoon currents will start to penetrate in eastern parts of country from Saturday that will produce more monsoon rains in next three days. According to Met Office, rain with thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a number of places in Hazara division, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Kashmir during the period. Likewise, rain with thunderstorm with moderate to heavy falls are expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana.—APP