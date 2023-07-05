LAHORE – Like other cities of the province, heavy rains brought the life to a standstill in Lahore by causing urban flooding, power outages and massive traffic jams.

The rains and high velocity winds, however, provided much-needed respite to the heat-stricken people by making weather pleasant.

Meteorological department has forecast more rains with occasional heavy falls for the provincial metropolis during the next couple of days.

The rains started last night and continued intermittently till filing of this report, submerging roads in knee deep water not only in low lying areas but also in several posh localities.

Majority of the city roads and streets were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds as Wasa infrastructure was not efficient enough to cater to the requirements of such a heavy downpour in a short span of time.

Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams throughout the city. Several cars and motorcycles were seen broken down on roads submerged in water.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reports from various parts of the provincial metropolis.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving citizens of the electricity facility in several localities. Power outages also caused shortage of potable water in various areas.

So far Nishtar Town has received 180mm rain, Lakshmi Chowk 178mm, Qurtaba Chowk 177mm, Tajpura 162mm, Pani Wala Talab 159mm, Johar Town 155mm, Iqbal Town 138mm, Gulshan Ravi 136mm, Farrukhabad 135mm, Upper Mall 132mm, Mughalpura 126mm, Head Office Wasa and Chowk Nakhuda 122mm each, Sammanabad 121mm, Jail Road 100mm, City 94mm and Airport 86mm.