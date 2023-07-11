LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast more rains for Sindh during the second half of current week.

Second spell of significant rains will last at least for three days.

As per the experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 in the evening and intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is expected to enter upper parts of the country on July 12 during evening/night.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Meteorological department has also forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the port city during the period. Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 35-38 degree Celsius during the next three days.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, most parts of the province including Karachi remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Tuesday.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 35C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 69 percent.

Experts have forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist in Sindh including the port city during the next couple of days.