LAHORE- Parts of Punjab including Lahore are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities on Eidul Azha and the following two days.

As per the synoptic situation, the seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is also affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather pattern, partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan on Eid day.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist for the following days.

In Lahore, overcast conditions (partly cloudy to cloudy) are expected during three days of Eidul Azha.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degree Celsius on Eid day, 34-36C on Friday and 36-38C on Saturday. Relative humidity will be more than 50 per cent on all three days.

On Wednesday, maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36C. Relative humidity was recorded 56 per cent.

Though temperature was not that high due to partly cloudy weather, high humidity made the weather muggy that caused people to sweat profusely throughout the day. People visiting designated sale points for sacrificial animals had to go through the hardship of experiencing sultry weather.