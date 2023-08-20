KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi, coastal areas during Sunday evening/night.

As per the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next couple of days.

However, light rain/drizzle is expected in the port city during Sunday evening/night.

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and surrounding areas on Sunday evening/night and the following day.

In Karachi, hot and humid weather is expected with the maximum temperature remaining in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius on Monday and 31-33C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Sukkur, Nawabshah and Mohenjo-Daro remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 40C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.