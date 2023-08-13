Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for upper parts of the country including twin cities and Lahore on Independence Day.

Bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in twin cities, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other cities in northern Punjab on August 14 and the following day.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday evening/night.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

On Monday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad and Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on the 14th and 15th of August.

Wet spells may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Sibiu and Nokkundi was recorded at 43C.