LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains across the province during the next 4-5 days.

According to the PMD experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara till July 23 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period. Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, parts of the province including Lahore remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Tuesday with frequent electricity outages adding to the miseries of heat-stricken people.

Parts of the province received scattered rains, providing some respite to the people. The respite, however, was short-lived as the weather turned muggy after the stoppage of rains.

Murree received 14mm rain, Khanpur 09mm, Mangla 07mm and Attock 02mm.