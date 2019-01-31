Rains, drizzle turned weather pleasant in City

Weather turned all the more pleasant and chillier in Karachi on Thursday due to late night rain hitting

different parts of the metropolis with varied intensity.

Temperature dipped to 10 degrees to 15 degree celsius with forecast for overcast skies and light rains to drizzle for next 24 hours, that may stretch till weekend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi office in its weather forecast advised citizens to remain well prepared for drizzle and

intermittent showers during next few days.

“Weather will remain pleasant and Karachiites can largely enjoy their week end,” said a concerned official. Ground reality in the metropolis, currently undergoing series of infrastructure development work with many roads dug up for expansion,laying of under ground cables etc, however, is different with mobility particularly hazardous for motorcyclists.

Inadequate arrangements for proper drainage could be witnessed causing puddles and water collected in dug up drenches that in certain

Parts led to traffic jams. City and district government authorities realizing the situation were found taking emergency measures to address the situation

Doctors talking to APP warned that people in general need to take particular care to avoid series of viral infections, specially that may affect their eyes, as there exist all possibilities of piped water

contamination.

“While vast majority is careful to treat water for drinking purposes as a routine, however, not many are particular about tap water used to washing and bathing purposes,” said Dr.

Adeel Ali.supplied through cracked pipes is nothing unusual.

“Prevention is always better,” emphasized the healthcare provider. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp